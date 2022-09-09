Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Umahi predicts APC’s victory after meeting with Buhari, praises Peter Obi
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, in Abuja. Umahi, who addressed the State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said he was in the seat of power to invite the ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Umahi predicts victory for APC, picks Obi second favourite The Guardian:
2023: Umahi predicts victory for APC, picks Obi second favourite
2023: Umahi Predicts Tinubu’s Victory, Picks Obi as Second Favourite  *Says ‘Obidient’ movement signposts Southeast’s political relevance, future victory Deji Elumoye in Abuja  Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi stat This Day:
2023: Umahi Predicts Tinubu’s Victory, Picks Obi as Second Favourite  *Says ‘Obidient’ movement signposts Southeast’s political relevance, future victory Deji Elumoye in Abuja  Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi stat
Gov. Umahi meets Buhari, predicts victory for APC in 2023 Daily Nigerian:
Gov. Umahi meets Buhari, predicts victory for APC in 2023
2023: Peter Obi Is My Second Favourite, Says Gov Umahi Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Peter Obi Is My Second Favourite, Says Gov Umahi


   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
3 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
4 Buckingham Palace announces period of mourning begins now and will last until seven days after the Queen's funeral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 EFCC Investigates Emefiele, Oramah Over $300 Million Paid To Acquire Union Bank - Tori News, 22 hours ago
7 King Charles expresses his 'love for Harry and Meghan' as he makes first address to the nation a day after the Queen's passing (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Several attempts to hack the cyber security system of the IReV portal during Ekiti and Osun Election - INEC - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s challenges predate Buhari’s administration – APC chieftain - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info