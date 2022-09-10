Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

After stopping Canada and USA tour, Mc Morris set to stop Portable’s South African tour over indiscipline.
Instablog 9ja  - Mc Morris has vowed to stop singer Portable’s South African tour over indiscipline after stopping two of his other tours in Canada and USA. He labeled singer Portable a psycho-patient as he believe…

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 I thought ‘Portable’ was rat poison — Rapper - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 Queen Elizabeth: Don't rename UNN, Ohanaeze tells Presidency - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Nigerian man suffering from Monkey Pox narrates how he was misdiagnosed by multiple doctors as he opens up about the ailment (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 "Put some respect on my name now!" - Wizkid's son, Boluwatife brags as he shares 1st photo from high school - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
5 Navy hands over 627 bags of smuggled rice, Indian hemp to Customs, NDLEA - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
6 Naira loses slightly against dollar to exchange at 436.33 - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
7 2023: Atiku deceptive, will betray PDP govs on single term agreement – Ohanaeze alleges - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 Police arrest notorious gang leader ‘Alhaji Bello’ in Zamfara - Within Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Corruption: "Ex-military chief stole N4bn, purchased properties in Abuja" - ICPC - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 2023: Umahi predicts APC’s victory after meeting with Buhari, praises Peter Obi - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
