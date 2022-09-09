Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Queen Elizabeth: Don't rename UNN, Ohanaeze tells Presidency
The Punch  - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, has asked the Presidency to jettison the suggestion of renaming the University of Nigeria Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Queen Elizabeth: Don’t Rename UNN, Ohanaeze Tells Presidency Signal:
Queen Elizabeth: Don’t Rename UNN, Ohanaeze Tells Presidency
Name Aso Rock after Queen Elizabeth not UNN – Ohanaeze tells FG Within Nigeria:
Name Aso Rock after Queen Elizabeth not UNN – Ohanaeze tells FG
Leave The Igbos Alone, We Have Done Enough For Queen Elizabeth – Ohanaeze Counters Garba Naija News:
Leave The Igbos Alone, We Have Done Enough For Queen Elizabeth – Ohanaeze Counters Garba
Ohanaeze cautions Federal Govt against renaming UNN after Queen Elizabeth Kemi Filani Blog:
Ohanaeze cautions Federal Govt against renaming UNN after Queen Elizabeth


   More Picks
1 Iwobi and other Nigerian football stars pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II - SoccerNet Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing Despite “Strong Headwings,” Says Buhari As He Inaugurates Committee On National Economy - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
3 Singer Skales replies those still comparing him with his former label mate, Wizkid - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
4 Buckingham Palace announces period of mourning begins now and will last until seven days after the Queen's funeral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Groom dies on his wedding in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 EFCC Investigates Emefiele, Oramah Over $300 Million Paid To Acquire Union Bank - Tori News, 22 hours ago
7 King Charles expresses his 'love for Harry and Meghan' as he makes first address to the nation a day after the Queen's passing (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Several attempts to hack the cyber security system of the IReV portal during Ekiti and Osun Election - INEC - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s challenges predate Buhari’s administration – APC chieftain - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Queen Elizabeth II: She’ll be remembered as moral force - Bishop Kukah - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info