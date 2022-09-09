Post News
News at a Glance
I thought ‘Portable’ was rat poison — Rapper
The Punch
- Earlier in the week, hype man and rapper, Goya Menor, won the Headies Award for ‘Best Street Artiste’ and he was criticised by controversial singer, Portable, who stated that he was not popular.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
I Thought ‘Portable’ Was Rat Poison — Rapper, Goya Menor Blows Hot
Information Nigeria:
I Thought ‘Portable’ Was Name Of A Rat Poison – Goya Menor
GL Trends:
I Thought The Name ‘Portable’ Was A Rat Poison — Rapper, Goya Menor Says
Kanyi Daily:
I Haven’t Heard Of Portable, I Thought His Name Was ‘Rat Poison’ – Goya Menor
Edujandon:
I thought ‘Portable’ was a name of a rat poison – Goya Menor
Gist Lovers:
I thought ‘Portable’ was a name of a rat poison- Goya Menor
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘I thought Portable was name of a rat poison’ – Goya Menor
