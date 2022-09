I killed friend for oppressing me with Yahoo-Yahoo proceeds –Tailor The Punch - A tailor and part-time commercial motorcyclist, Wahab Hammed, was recently paraded by the Osun State Police Command, alongside his friend, Ayobami Adegoke, for allegedly killing a fellow suspected Internet fraudster, Wasiu Oguntade, in Modakeke, Osun ...



News Credibility Score: 99%