Mr Eazi Releases ‘Personal Baby’ Tosin Clegg Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi has released his second single (Personal Baby) off his yet-to-be-titled debut album.





Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi has released his second single (Personal Baby) off his yet-to-be-titled debut album. This Day - Mr Eazi Releases ‘Personal Baby’ Tosin CleggOluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi has released his second single (Personal Baby) off his yet-to-be-titled debut album.



News Credibility Score: 99%