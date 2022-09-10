Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EU Commits €39 Million to Electoral Process, Democracy in Nigeria
News photo This Day  - Michael Olugbode in Abuja The European Union is committing €39 million towards Nigeria’s electoral process and democracy.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

EU Invests €39 Million In Nigeria’s Electoral Process And Democracy Biz Watch Nigeria:
   More Picks
1 Police arrest notorious gang leader ‘Alhaji Bello’ in Zamfara - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
2 Senior lawyer backs Akintola, says Akpata's style almost ruined NBA | Latest Nigeria News Today - The News Chronicle, 20 hours ago
3 Queen's death: What Elizabeth II told me about Arsenal - Fabregas - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Oil theft: Navy destroys 347 illegal refineries in five months - The Punch, 1 day ago
5 Tinubu congratulates PFN president, Bishop Wale Oke, At 66 - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
6 My delegation will meet with Wike next week, why I won’t be there — Ayu - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
7 I wanted to cry, be alone – PSG’s Mbappe reveals toughest defeat of his career - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Ex-Reps member, Tayo Sarumi is dead - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Youths are interested in Nigeria’s political destiny and will set next year’s agenda – Atedo Peterside - The Herald, 18 hours ago
10 Queen Elizabeth, one of the greatest leaders of 20th, 21st centuries — Igwe Agubuzu - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
