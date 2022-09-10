Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The rise and rise of Big Brother Naija
The Guardian  - If you are a young Nigerian and haven’t considered auditioning for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), chances are you have someone around you who has mooted the idea or sought your opinion about going into the BBNaija house.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

The Rise And Rise Of Big Brother Naija The Street Journal:
The Rise And Rise Of Big Brother Naija


   More Picks
1 Police arrest notorious gang leader ‘Alhaji Bello’ in Zamfara - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
2 Senior lawyer backs Akintola, says Akpata's style almost ruined NBA | Latest Nigeria News Today - The News Chronicle, 20 hours ago
3 Queen's death: What Elizabeth II told me about Arsenal - Fabregas - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Oil theft: Navy destroys 347 illegal refineries in five months - The Punch, 1 day ago
5 Tinubu congratulates PFN president, Bishop Wale Oke, At 66 - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
6 My delegation will meet with Wike next week, why I won’t be there — Ayu - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
7 I wanted to cry, be alone – PSG’s Mbappe reveals toughest defeat of his career - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Ex-Reps member, Tayo Sarumi is dead - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Youths are interested in Nigeria’s political destiny and will set next year’s agenda – Atedo Peterside - The Herald, 18 hours ago
10 Queen Elizabeth, one of the greatest leaders of 20th, 21st centuries — Igwe Agubuzu - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info