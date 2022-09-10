PDP crisis: Govs split, Wike’s camp rejects campaign offers The Nation - By Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation and Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt Ortom's position unclear despite romance with Rivers gov I stand with Wike, says FayoseThere are no signs of respite yet in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despit



News Credibility Score: 99%