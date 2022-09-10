La Campagne Tropicana Boosts Tourists’ Experience With Palm Wine Factory The Street Journal - By Maria Diamond 10 September 2022 | 5:50 am To boost the experience of both local and international guests, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Lagos has created a factory for brewing local palm wine. Palm wine. PHOTO: GOGGLE.COM/SEARCH To boost ...



News Credibility Score: 99%