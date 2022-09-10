Ordega On Target As CSKA Moscow Qualify For Russian Women’s Cup Final

The deadlock was broken in the 64th minute by Zvezda Perm through a ... Complete Sports - Super Falcons of Nigeria star Francisca Ordega was on target as her club CSKA Moscow beat Zvezda Perm 2-1 to qualify for the final of the 2022 Russian Women’s Cup on Friday.The deadlock was broken in the 64th minute by Zvezda Perm through a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%