Nigerian man shares his amazing transformation photos two years after he stopped being a crystal meth addict
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share his amazing transformation photos, two years after he stopped being a crystal meth 'mkpuru mmiri' addict. @BadboiNelson said he "turned to drugs for comfort after being brutally heartbroken" by his ex.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

