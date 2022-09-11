Post News
News at a Glance
“Don’t drink and drive” – Comedian Sabinus writes hours after a drunk driver rammed into his new Benz
Yaba Left Online
- Popular Nigerian Comedia, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, popular knonw as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, was involved in a Car crash im the early hours of Sunday, 11th September, 2022.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
I’m safe, Sabinus speaks after surviving car accident
The Dabigal Blog:
“God is in charge.
Naija News:
Don’t Drink And Drive – Sabinus Speaks Hours After Surviving Ghastly Accident
Gist Reel:
"This is my first time ever" — Sabinus speaks following ghastly car accident (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“Don’t drink and drive” – Comedian Sabinus writes hours after a drunk driver rammed into his new Benz
Kemi Filani Blog:
Skitmaker Sabinus involved in an accident, crashes his new Benz (Photo) - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
PDP Crisis: Why we opposed Ayu’s sack, discarded Wike’s option — Atiku Campaign -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
Nigerian man shares his amazing transformation photos two years after he stopped being a crystal meth addict -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 -
Peoples Gazette,
4 hours ago
6
Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Gunmen kill woman in Enugu community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
I’ll Credit All My Friends With $1 Million Dollars Each Someday – Davido Declares -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
9
“Don’t drink and drive” – Comedian Sabinus writes hours after a drunk driver rammed into his new Benz -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
10
"Why she dey shift her body from OBO?" Reactions trail video of Davido & Jenner -
Legit,
4 hours ago
