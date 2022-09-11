La Liga: Sadiq Subbed Off As Real Sociedad Lose To Getafe

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar could not save Real Sociedad from losing 2-1 to Getafe in Sunday's La Liga game.The Nigerian international who netted on his debut, was given a close marking by the host.Getafe opened the scoring in the 45th ...



