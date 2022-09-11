Crowdfunding will accelerate financial inclusion, says SEC

Crowdfunding will accelerate financial inclusion, says SEC



The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that the operationalisation of crowdfunding will accelerate the financial inclusion agenda in Nigeria, in ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineCrowdfunding will accelerate financial inclusion, says SECThe Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that the operationalisation of crowdfunding will accelerate the financial inclusion agenda in Nigeria, in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%