Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria finishes 7th at All Africa Challenge Trophy
Daily Trust  - Nigeria finished 7th at the All Africa Challenge TrophyTeam Nigeria finished in an impressive seventh position out of 20 countries which participated in the just concluded prestigious All Africa Challenge Trophy 2022 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

All Africa Challenge Trophy: Nigeria finish impressive 7th position News Diary Online:
All Africa Challenge Trophy: Nigeria finish impressive 7th position
All Africa Challenge Trophy: Nigeria finish impressive 7th position Prompt News:
All Africa Challenge Trophy: Nigeria finish impressive 7th position


   More Picks
1 World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 PDP Crisis: Why we opposed Ayu’s sack, discarded Wike’s option — Atiku Campaign - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian man shares his amazing transformation photos two years after he stopped being a crystal meth addict - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette, 8 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill woman in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 “Don’t drink and drive” – Comedian Sabinus writes hours after a drunk driver rammed into his new Benz - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
9 "Why she dey shift her body from OBO?" Reactions trail video of Davido & Jenner - Legit, 8 hours ago
10 FG grants 286 Britons, Lebanese, Italians, others Nigerian citizenship - Instablog 9ja, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info