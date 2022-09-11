Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 46-year-old man, Olusegun Oluwole has been apprehended by men of Ogun state Police Command for allegedly forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 17 years old daughter (name withheld).


The

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man rapes daughter in Ogun, says ‘I don Daily Post:
Man rapes daughter in Ogun, says ‘I don't know what came over me’
Father, 46, rapes 17-year-old daughter in Ogun The Punch:
Father, 46, rapes 17-year-old daughter in Ogun
Man Arrested for Defiling 14-year-old Niece Michael Olugbode in Abuja The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 38-year old man, Mr Tyoughche Emmanuel for allegedly This Day:
Man Arrested for Defiling 14-year-old Niece Michael Olugbode in Abuja The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 38-year old man, Mr Tyoughche Emmanuel for allegedly
Man R*pes Daughter In Ogun, Says ‘I Don’t Know What Came Over Me’ Tori News:
Man R*pes Daughter In Ogun, Says ‘I Don’t Know What Came Over Me’
Man Arrested For Raping His 14-year-old Niece The Trent:
Man Arrested For Raping His 14-year-old Niece
Randy Ogun father Oluwole taken into custody for raping teenage daughter - P.M. News PM News:
Randy Ogun father Oluwole taken into custody for raping teenage daughter - P.M. News
Father, 46, arrested for raping 17-year-old daughter in Ogun The Eagle Online:
Father, 46, arrested for raping 17-year-old daughter in Ogun
Man Rapes Daughter In Ogun, Says ‘I Don’t Know What Came Over Me’ (Photo) Naija Parrot:
Man Rapes Daughter In Ogun, Says ‘I Don’t Know What Came Over Me’ (Photo)


   More Picks
1 World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 PDP Crisis: Why we opposed Ayu’s sack, discarded Wike’s option — Atiku Campaign - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian man shares his amazing transformation photos two years after he stopped being a crystal meth addict - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette, 4 hours ago
6 Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill woman in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 I’ll Credit All My Friends With $1 Million Dollars Each Someday – Davido Declares - Tori News, 23 hours ago
9 “Don’t drink and drive” – Comedian Sabinus writes hours after a drunk driver rammed into his new Benz - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
10 "Why she dey shift her body from OBO?" Reactions trail video of Davido & Jenner - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info