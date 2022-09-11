Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N29bn ground rent debt: FCTA drags defaulting property owners to court
Nigerian Tribune  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced prosecution of the defaulting titleholders, who are yet to pay their ground rents debt

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FCTA drags Abuja landlords to court over N29.5bn ground rent debts Daily Post:
FCTA drags Abuja landlords to court over N29.5bn ground rent debts
N29bn Ground Rents Debt: FCTA commences prosecution of defaulters News Diary Online:
N29bn Ground Rents Debt: FCTA commences prosecution of defaulters
N29bn Ground Rent Debt: FCTA Drags Defaulting Property Owners To Court The Nigeria Lawyer:
N29bn Ground Rent Debt: FCTA Drags Defaulting Property Owners To Court
N29bn Ground Rents Debt: FCTA Drags Defaulters to Court Prompt News:
N29bn Ground Rents Debt: FCTA Drags Defaulters to Court
FCTA Drags Abuja Landlords To Court Over N29.5bn Ground Rent Debts Screen Gist:
FCTA Drags Abuja Landlords To Court Over N29.5bn Ground Rent Debts


   More Picks
1 World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 PDP Crisis: Why we opposed Ayu’s sack, discarded Wike’s option — Atiku Campaign - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian man shares his amazing transformation photos two years after he stopped being a crystal meth addict - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette, 4 hours ago
6 Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill woman in Enugu community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 I’ll Credit All My Friends With $1 Million Dollars Each Someday – Davido Declares - Tori News, 23 hours ago
9 “Don’t drink and drive” – Comedian Sabinus writes hours after a drunk driver rammed into his new Benz - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
10 "Why she dey shift her body from OBO?" Reactions trail video of Davido & Jenner - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info