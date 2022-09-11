Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian who poses as ventilator seller, defrauds US $30m, declared wanted by FBI
Legit  - The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has declared a 29-year-old Nigerian man, Chidozie Collins Obasi, wanted for defrauding New York State $30m.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Point Blank News:
Nigerian Posing As Ventilator Seller, Defrauds US Of $30m, Says FBI
FBI Declares Nigerian Man Wanted Over $30m Ventilator Fraud Igbere TV News:
FBI Declares Nigerian Man Wanted Over $30m Ventilator Fraud
Nigerian Fake Ventilator Seller, Defrauds US $30m Reporters Wall:
Nigerian Fake Ventilator Seller, Defrauds US $30m
US Declares Nigerian Wanted Over $31m Ventilator Scam The Tide:
US Declares Nigerian Wanted Over $31m Ventilator Scam


   More Picks
1 World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
3 "I and Big Brother have chemistry" — Diana declares feelings (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
4 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 45 mins ago
5 No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
6 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day, 5 hours ago
8 Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
10 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open men?s singles title, and becomes No. 1 in the world - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info