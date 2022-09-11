Clampdown On Tukur Mamu’s Allies Continues As DSS Detains Desert Herald Newspaper Staff Global Upfront - The Department of State Services (DSS) has detained a staff of Desert Herald, a Kaduna-based publication owned by embattled terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu. Sources confirmed that Mubarak Tinja, a staff of Desert Herald and younger brother to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%