Top Nigerian Dailies
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral Castle
The Punch
- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral Castle
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral CREDIT: Twitter | RoyalFamily
Vanguard News:
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Balmoral The late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Scottish estate at Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch began her last journey back to London for a state funeral.
Daily Trust:
Queen Elizabeth II embarks on final journey
More Picks
1
World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
PDP Crisis: Why we opposed Ayu’s sack, discarded Wike’s option — Atiku Campaign -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
Nigerian man shares his amazing transformation photos two years after he stopped being a crystal meth addict -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 -
Peoples Gazette,
4 hours ago
6
Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Gunmen kill woman in Enugu community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
I’ll Credit All My Friends With $1 Million Dollars Each Someday – Davido Declares -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
9
“Don’t drink and drive” – Comedian Sabinus writes hours after a drunk driver rammed into his new Benz -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
10
"Why she dey shift her body from OBO?" Reactions trail video of Davido & Jenner -
Legit,
4 hours ago
