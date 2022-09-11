Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

500 senior doctors left Nigeria, says medical body
The Punch  - The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria has disclosed that about 500 consultants in various medical fields had left the service of government hospitals for practice abroad due to better conditions of service.

12 hours ago
