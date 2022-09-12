Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria records spike in monkeypox, Lassa fever cases
News photo The Guardian  - The latest figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show the country recorded a spike in cases of monkeypox and Lassa fever over the last week...

8 hours ago
Monkeypox cases hit 241, Lassa fever now 909 The Punch:
Monkeypox cases hit 241, Lassa fever now 909
Lassa fever claims 170 lives in 25 States Daily Post:
Lassa fever claims 170 lives in 25 States
Lassa fever kills 170 Nigerians in 9 months as 6 die of monkeypox Daily Trust:
Lassa fever kills 170 Nigerians in 9 months as 6 die of monkeypox
Nigeria Records Spike In Monkeypox, Lassa Fever Cases The Street Journal:
Nigeria Records Spike In Monkeypox, Lassa Fever Cases


