Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by
This Day
- 130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja
No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kogi govt buries 130 unclaimed corpses
Nigerian Tribune:
130 unclaimed dead bodies buried in Kogi
Daily Trust:
Kogi buries 130 unclaimed bodies
Daily Post:
Kogi government buries 130 unclaimed dead bodies
PM News:
Why we buried 130 corpses - Kogi govt - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Kogi Govt Holds Mass Burial For 130 Unclaimed Corpses
Kemi Filani Blog:
130 unclaimed corpses buried in Kogi - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
"I and Big Brother have chemistry" — Diana declares feelings (Video) -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
3
Nigerian man shares his amazing transformation photos two years after he stopped being a crystal meth addict -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 -
Peoples Gazette,
12 hours ago
7
Al-Qaeda releases book on planning of Sept. 11 attacks on U.S -
Daily Trust,
13 hours ago
8
N29bn ground rent debt: FCTA drags defaulting property owners to court -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
9
This Day,
2 hours ago
10
Lagos: Police arrest 35 robbery suspects in 3 months -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
