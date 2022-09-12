Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Enugu communal crisis: Another indigene shot dead in Oruku
News photo The Guardian  - Three weeks after gunmen murdered the President-General of Oruku Town Union in Nkanu East Local Council of Enugu State, Chief Linus Nwatu, another native of the community was yesterday killed.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Over 60m Nigerians are suffering from mental illness - President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
3 "I and Big Brother have chemistry" — Diana declares feelings (Video) - Gist Reel, 24 hours ago
4 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
8 130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day, 8 hours ago
9 CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
10 NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in four states - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
