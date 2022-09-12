Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Soludo Condemns Attack On Senator Ubah's Convoy, Vows To Wipe Out Criminality In Anambra
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has condemned in strong terms, the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ubah: Soludo condemns attack, vows to ensure justice The Punch:
Ubah: Soludo condemns attack, vows to ensure justice
Soludo Condemns Attack On Ubah’s Convoy, Vows To Wipe Out Criminality Channels Television:
Soludo Condemns Attack On Ubah’s Convoy, Vows To Wipe Out Criminality
Ubah: Soludo condemns attack, vows to ensure justice The Eagle Online:
Ubah: Soludo condemns attack, vows to ensure justice
Ubah: Soludo condemns attack, vows to ensure justice TV360 Nigeria:
Ubah: Soludo condemns attack, vows to ensure justice
Gov. Soludo Condemns Attack On Senator Ubah’s Convoy, Vows To Wipe Out Criminality In Anambra The Nigeria Lawyer:
Gov. Soludo Condemns Attack On Senator Ubah’s Convoy, Vows To Wipe Out Criminality In Anambra
Governor Soludo Condemns Attack On Senator Ubah Ladun Liadi Blog:
Governor Soludo Condemns Attack On Senator Ubah's Convoy | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
2 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 7 hours ago
3 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Three hostages freed in Kaduna - The Nation, 15 hours ago
5 No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
6 130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day, 12 hours ago
7 CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
8 La Liga: Sadiq Subbed Off As Real Sociedad Lose To Getafe - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
9 Enugu communal crisis: Another indigene shot dead in Oruku - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Look beyond religion, focus on competence - Akeredolu tells Christians - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info