Any man who doesn’t sexually satisfy his partner should be locked up — Actor

1
Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
2
46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit,
5 hours ago
4
'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit,
6 hours ago
5
No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community - Naija Loaded,
20 hours ago
6
130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja
No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day,
10 hours ago
7
CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
8
Enugu communal crisis: Another indigene shot dead in Oruku - The Guardian,
12 hours ago
9
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Look beyond religion, focus on competence - Akeredolu tells Christians - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Al-Qaeda releases book on planning of Sept. 11 attacks on U.S - Daily Trust,
21 hours ago