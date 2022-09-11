Post News
News at a Glance
'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy
Legit
- The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has condmned in strong terms the attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.
46 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Soludo condemns attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah
The Punch:
Atiku condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah
Daily Post:
Atiku condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy
The Street Journal:
Police Confirm Sunday Attack On Ifeanyi Ubah’s Convoy
Screen Gist:
Atiku Condemns Attack On Ifeanyi Ubah’s Convoy
Politics Nigeria:
Atiku sends message to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah after deadly gunmen attack
Naija News:
More Details Emerge Regarding Attack On Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Video]
NPO Reports:
How Ifeanyi Ubah’s Convoy Was Attacked; Police Open Up
Within Nigeria:
Soludo reacts to attack on Ifeanyi Ubah
Gist Reel:
This is why Ifeanyi Ubah is trending
More Picks
1
World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
FG asks for accelerated hearing as it drags ASUU to court, says talks have failed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
4
"I and Big Brother have chemistry" — Diana declares feelings (Video) -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
5
'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy -
Legit,
46 mins ago
6
No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community -
Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
7
46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by -
This Day,
5 hours ago
9
Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
