Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada
Legit  - Wizkid gave his fanbase another reason to brag as he broke another record in Canada. The singer emerged as the first African to headline Rolling Loud festival.

1 World No 1 Iga Swiatek beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 FG asks for accelerated hearing as it drags ASUU to court, says talks have failed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
4 "I and Big Brother have chemistry" — Diana declares feelings (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
5 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 46 mins ago
6 No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
7 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day, 5 hours ago
9 Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
