Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU strike: SERAP, Nigerian students take Buhari, Ngige, Malami to court
News photo Daily Post  - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and five university students have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari, asking the court to “declare unlawful the refusal by the Federal Government to meet the demands of the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strike: SERAP, students sue Buhari, asks Court to declare refusal to meet ASUU’s demands illegal Daily Times:
Strike: SERAP, students sue Buhari, asks Court to declare refusal to meet ASUU’s demands illegal
SERAP, students sue Buhari, others over ASUU demands The Guardian:
SERAP, students sue Buhari, others over ASUU demands
SERAP, Nigerian Students Sue Buhari, Ngige, Malami Over Lingering ASUU Strike Tori News:
SERAP, Nigerian Students Sue Buhari, Ngige, Malami Over Lingering ASUU Strike
ASUU strike: SERAP, Nigerian students take Buhari, Ngige, Malami to court Nigerian Eye:
ASUU strike: SERAP, Nigerian students take Buhari, Ngige, Malami to court
SERAP, Students Sue Buhari, Others Over ASUU Demands The Street Journal:
SERAP, Students Sue Buhari, Others Over ASUU Demands
Strike: SERAP, students sue Buhari, others over ASUU demands Within Nigeria:
Strike: SERAP, students sue Buhari, others over ASUU demands


   More Picks
1 Over 60m Nigerians are suffering from mental illness - President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
3 "I and Big Brother have chemistry" — Diana declares feelings (Video) - Gist Reel, 24 hours ago
4 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
8 130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day, 8 hours ago
9 CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
10 NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in four states - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info