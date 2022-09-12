Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many killed as Nigerian troops raid ISWAP terrorists’ 'Somalia' hideout in Sambisa
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Two Super Tucano fighter jets of the Nigerian military have eliminated scores of Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists in Somalia, a location near Sambisa Forest believed to be where the terrorists treat wounded fighters.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Scores killed as Nigerian military raids ISWAP terrorists’ hideout in Sambisa Legit:
Scores killed as Nigerian military raids ISWAP terrorists’ hideout in Sambisa
ISWAP: Nigerian Troops Raid Terrorists Somalia Hideout In Sambisa | NEWS Plus TV Africa:
ISWAP: Nigerian Troops Raid Terrorists Somalia Hideout In Sambisa | NEWS
Two Super Tucano Fighter Jets Bomb Somalia In Sambisa, Kill Many ISWAP Terrorists Tori News:
Two Super Tucano Fighter Jets Bomb Somalia In Sambisa, Kill Many ISWAP Terrorists
Many ISWAP Terrorists Killed as Super Tucano Jets Raid ‘Somalia’ in Sambisa News Diary Online:
Many ISWAP Terrorists Killed as Super Tucano Jets Raid ‘Somalia’ in Sambisa
Many ISWAP terrorists killed as Super Tucano jets raid ‘Somalia’ in Sambisa The Eagle Online:
Many ISWAP terrorists killed as Super Tucano jets raid ‘Somalia’ in Sambisa
Scores of ISWAP terrorists killed as Super Tucano Jets raid Sambisa Forest Champion Newspapers:
Scores of ISWAP terrorists killed as Super Tucano Jets raid Sambisa Forest
Airforce, Troops Raid ‘Somalia’ In Sambisa, Kill Many ISWAP Terrorists Naija News:
Airforce, Troops Raid ‘Somalia’ In Sambisa, Kill Many ISWAP Terrorists


   More Picks
1 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Heritage Bank Appoints George-Taylor Acting Managing Director, Sekibo Retires Nume Ekeghe  Heritage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as its acting Managing Director as Dr. Ifie Sekibo who has ser - This Day, 19 hours ago
3 Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 1 day ago
6 BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community - The Nation, 16 hours ago
8 Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
9 Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Alleged Illegal Demolition: FCT Minister, FHA seek dismissal of Kpokpogri's suit - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info