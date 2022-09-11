Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
EPL: Diego Costa's return to Premier League confirmed
Daily Post
- Wolves have confirmed the signing of Diego Costa on a one-year deal.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Not Just OK:
Diego Costa Returns to the Premier League
Ripples Nigeria:
Costa joins Wolves until end of season
Peoples Gazette:
Diego Costa joins Wolverhampton on one-year contract
Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Diego Costa officially joins Chelsea's rivals - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Over 60m Nigerians are suffering from mental illness - President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
3
"I and Big Brother have chemistry" — Diana declares feelings (Video) -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
4
46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old biological daughter in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada -
Legit,
4 hours ago
6
'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy -
Legit,
4 hours ago
7
No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community -
Naija Loaded,
18 hours ago
8
130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by -
This Day,
8 hours ago
9
CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United thrash Niger Republic's Douanes 3-0 -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
10
NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in four states -
Peoples Gazette,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...