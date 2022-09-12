Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nine Killed, Five Arrested As CJTF Clashes With Terrorists In Katsina
News photo Naija News  - No fewer than nine people were reportedly killed during a gun duel between a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and bandit terrorists over the weekend in Katsina State.
Naija News learnt that the terrorists stormed the community in the Batsari Local ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

