English Football League says matches to return from Tuesday
News photo The Guardian  - The English Football League, which manages the three divisions below the Premier League, says on Monday that matches will return as scheduled from Tuesday.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
2 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 10 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Look beyond religion, focus on competence - Akeredolu tells Christians - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 No Fatalities From Fire Incident – Unilag Reassures Members Of Community - Naija Loaded, 1 day ago
6 130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day, 15 hours ago
7 La Liga: Sadiq Subbed Off As Real Sociedad Lose To Getafe - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
8 Enugu communal crisis: Another indigene shot dead in Oruku - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
9 King Charles III gives first address at UK parliament, promises to continue mother's ‘dedicated service' - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 Nigeria records spike in monkeypox, Lassa fever cases - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
