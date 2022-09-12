Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''Give us good weapons in the mighty name of Jesus''- Watch video of Nigerian soldiers offering prayers to God before embarking on a fight with insurgents
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video of some Nigerian soldiers offering prayers to God just before embarking on a fight with insurgents has surfaced online. In the video, a Christian soldier led the prayers for Christians followed by a Muslim prayer.

