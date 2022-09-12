Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS To Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Over Prolonged Strike By University Lecturers, ASUU
Sahara Reporters  - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to block the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday, September 13 over the failure of the Nigerian government to address the lingering strike action of the Academic Staff Union of ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

