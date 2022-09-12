Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa
News photo Daily Post  - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi as a "total failure".

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amaechi total failure, can’t enter Aso Rock Villa again- Wike The Nation:
Amaechi total failure, can’t enter Aso Rock Villa again- Wike
Amaechi Is A Total Failure, Can’t Enter Aso Rock Anymore – Wike Channels Television:
Amaechi Is A Total Failure, Can’t Enter Aso Rock Anymore – Wike
Amaechi A Failure In Rivers, Can’t Even Enter Presidential Villa Again – Wike Naija Loaded:
Amaechi A Failure In Rivers, Can’t Even Enter Presidential Villa Again – Wike
You Are A Total Failure - Gov Wike Slams Rotimi Amaechi Tori News:
You Are A Total Failure - Gov Wike Slams Rotimi Amaechi
Amaechi A Failure In Rivers, Can’t Even Enter Presidential Villa Again – Wike Information Nigeria:
Amaechi A Failure In Rivers, Can’t Even Enter Presidential Villa Again – Wike
Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa Nigerian Eye:
Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa
The Street Journal:
'Amaechi a total failure, has no access into presidential villa anymore,' says Wike
You Are A Failure; Wike Hits Amaechi NPO Reports:
You Are A Failure; Wike Hits Amaechi
Amaechi is a total failure - Gov Wike - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Amaechi is a total failure - Gov Wike - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 'There's need for enhanced security', Peter Obi condemn attack on Ifeanyi Ubah - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 EPL: What Diego Costa said after joining Chelsea’s rival - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 NIS hands over Libya bound 13-yr-old-girl to NAPTIP - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
9 Nine Women rescued from a sinking building in Lagos amidst heavy flood - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
10 King Charles III gives first address at UK parliament, promises to continue mother's ‘dedicated service' - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info