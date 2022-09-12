Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV postponed due to police shortage
News photo The Guardian  - Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has been postponed due to a lack of police resources in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death last week.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Europa League: UEFA postpones Arsenal Vanguard News:
Europa League: UEFA postpones Arsenal's clash with PSV
Europa League: Arsenal Daily Post:
Europa League: Arsenal's game against PSV called off
BREAKING NEWS! Arsenal vs PSV Europa League Match Has Been Postponed Naija Loaded:
BREAKING NEWS! Arsenal vs PSV Europa League Match Has Been Postponed
Arsenal v PSV Game Postponed Due To Police Shortage After Death Of Queen Elizabeth Independent:
Arsenal v PSV Game Postponed Due To Police Shortage After Death Of Queen Elizabeth
Arsenal Give Update on its Europa League Game Against PSV Not Just OK:
Arsenal Give Update on its Europa League Game Against PSV
Arsenal The Street Journal:
Arsenal's Europa League Clash With PSV Postponed Due To Police Shortage
Europa League: Arsenal’s game against PSV called off Nigerian Eye:
Europa League: Arsenal’s game against PSV called off
Arsenal Vs PSV Europa League Match Postponed Naija News:
Arsenal Vs PSV Europa League Match Postponed


   More Picks
1 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Heritage Bank Appoints George-Taylor Acting Managing Director, Sekibo Retires Nume Ekeghe  Heritage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as its acting Managing Director as Dr. Ifie Sekibo who has ser - This Day, 19 hours ago
3 Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 1 day ago
6 BBNaija: How housemates nominated, Hermes, Adekunle, Sheggz, Bella others for eviction - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap cleric, Chief Justice’s brother in Plateau community - The Nation, 16 hours ago
8 Weeks after acquiring palatial house, Nosa Rex splashes millions on Lexus SUV (Video) - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
9 Gov Wike describes Amaechi as failure, says he is not allowed in Aso villa - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Alleged Illegal Demolition: FCT Minister, FHA seek dismissal of Kpokpogri's suit - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info