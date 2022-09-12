Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Six suspected cultists nabbed for attempting to kill traditional ruler in Ogun
The Eagle Online
- This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the state command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Police nab 6 suspected cultists for attempting to kill Ogun monarch
The Guardian:
Ogun police arrest six suspects for alleged attempt on traditional ruler’s life
Premium Times:
Suspected cultists attack Ogun monarch
Kemi Filani Blog:
How six cultists tried to kill Ogun traditional ruler - Police - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
2
Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada -
Legit,
18 hours ago
3
'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy -
Legit,
18 hours ago
4
130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by -
This Day,
22 hours ago
5
'There's need for enhanced security', Peter Obi condemn attack on Ifeanyi Ubah -
Legit,
12 hours ago
6
NIS hands over Libya bound 13-yr-old-girl to NAPTIP -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
7
PenCom approves FBN Holdings take over of Access Bank’s pension business -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
8
NOVA Merchant Bank’s Funke Okoya appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of Women in Finance Nigeria -
Champion Newspapers,
21 hours ago
9
Falana asks federal government to withdraw list of REC nominees, says it is constitutionally defective -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Muslim-Muslim ticket is deceit, we need experienced leader — Gumi -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
