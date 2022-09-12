Gbajabiamila appoints new Chief of Staff, nine others aides The Nation - Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has appointed Wasiu Smart Olarenwaju as his new Chief of Staff. He also made nine other appointments.Olarenwaju, who replaces Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji who resigned his appointment to seek an elective position in Zamfara Stat



News Credibility Score: 99%