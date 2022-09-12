Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gbajabiamila appoints new Chief of Staff, nine others aides
News photo The Nation  - Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has appointed Wasiu Smart Olarenwaju as his new Chief of Staff. He also made nine other appointments.Olarenwaju, who replaces Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji who resigned his appointment to seek an elective position in Zamfara Stat

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gbajabiamila gets new chief, nine other aides Nigerian Tribune:
Gbajabiamila gets new chief, nine other aides
Olanrewaju Smart appointed Chief of Staff to Gbajabiamila Daily Trust:
Olanrewaju Smart appointed Chief of Staff to Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila  appoints new Chief of Staff – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Gbajabiamila  appoints new Chief of Staff – The Sun Nigeria
Gbajabiamila appoints new Chief of Staff, others The Eagle Online:
Gbajabiamila appoints new Chief of Staff, others
Gbajabiamila appoints Wasiu, as Chief of Staff — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Gbajabiamila appoints Wasiu, as Chief of Staff — NEWSVERGE
Femi Gbajabiamila Appoints New Chief Of Staff, Other Aides [Full List] Naija News:
Femi Gbajabiamila Appoints New Chief Of Staff, Other Aides [Full List]


   More Picks
1 Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day, 22 hours ago
5 'There's need for enhanced security', Peter Obi condemn attack on Ifeanyi Ubah - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 NIS hands over Libya bound 13-yr-old-girl to NAPTIP - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
7 PenCom approves FBN Holdings take over of Access Bank’s pension business - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 NOVA Merchant Bank’s Funke Okoya appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of Women in Finance Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 21 hours ago
9 Falana asks federal government to withdraw list of REC nominees, says it is constitutionally defective - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Muslim-Muslim ticket is deceit, we need experienced leader — Gumi - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info