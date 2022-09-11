Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa joins Wolves on a free transfer as he returns to the Premier League (Photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Diego Costa has joined Wolves on a deal until the end of the season to seal a return to the Premier League.   The former Chelsea striker has signed on a free transfer after le

42 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

