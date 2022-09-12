Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sen. Abaribe condemns attack on Ifeanyi Uba — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Former Senate Minority Leader, Sen.Enyinnaya Abaribe has condemned the gruesome attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Uba by gunmen, describing it as despicable and evil.

4 hours ago
