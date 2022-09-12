Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nine Women rescued from a sinking building in Lagos amidst heavy flood
Instablog 9ja  - Nine tr@pped victims have been rescued from a sinking building at 45, Akinyemi Street, Akinwunmi Estate, Mende, Maryland Lagos The alert which was received from a sister agency, NEMA at 10:00 hours…

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

This was the moment Nine people trapped were rescued from their sinking building by men from the Lagos State Fire Service. The rescued victims are all in stable condition while rescue operations have been concluded with the evacuation of all at risk.
This was the moment Nine people trapped were rescued from their sinking building by men from the Lagos State Fire Service. The rescued victims are all in stable condition while rescue operations have been concluded with the evacuation of all at risk.
