Sadiq to miss rest of season with ACL over ruptured anterior ligament
Daily Post  - Spanish Club, Real Sociedad have announced that forward Umar Sadiq has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. The Nigeria international is now set to miss the rest of the campaign as a result of the setback.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

