Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: FRSC bans officers from piloting political convoy
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu, has charged Commanding Officers nationwide to ensure that staff under their purview

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FRSC boss warns officers against political participation The Punch:
FRSC boss warns officers against political participation
FRSC Charges Officers Against Politics, Piloting Of Political Convoys Independent:
FRSC Charges Officers Against Politics, Piloting Of Political Convoys
2023: FRSC warns officers against partisan politics, piloting of political convoys The Eagle Online:
2023: FRSC warns officers against partisan politics, piloting of political convoys
FRSC warns officers against politics, piloting of political convoys - P.M. News PM News:
FRSC warns officers against politics, piloting of political convoys - P.M. News
FRSC Bans Officers From Political Rallies The Will:
FRSC Bans Officers From Political Rallies
FRSC Boss to Commanding Officers: Avoid piloting political convoys, others News Diary Online:
FRSC Boss to Commanding Officers: Avoid piloting political convoys, others


   More Picks
1 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 'There's need for enhanced security', Peter Obi condemn attack on Ifeanyi Ubah - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 EPL: What Diego Costa said after joining Chelsea’s rival - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 NOVA Merchant Bank’s Funke Okoya appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of Women in Finance Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 24 hours ago
7 NIS hands over Libya bound 13-yr-old-girl to NAPTIP - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Nine Women rescued from a sinking building in Lagos amidst heavy flood - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
9 2023: INEC Delists 1.126m Voters over Invalid Processes •Says cost of elections is FG’s responsibility   •Collection of voters’ cards starts October ending Chuks Okocha in Abuja The Independen - This Day, 5 hours ago
10 Amaechi attracted no project to Rivers as minister — Wike - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info