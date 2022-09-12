Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two dead in another Jigawa boat accident
The Street Journal  - Two persons were on Monday, September 12, confirmed dead in another boat accident in Dabi village area of Ringim in Jigawa State.

7 hours ago
The Cable:
Seven killed in Jigawa boat mishap
Death toll rises to seven in Jigawa boat accident Premium Times:
Death toll rises to seven in Jigawa boat accident
Two Die, Several Missing In Jigawa Boat Mishap Naija News:
Two Die, Several Missing In Jigawa Boat Mishap
Africa News:
Tunisia: death toll from sinking of migrant boat rises to 12


