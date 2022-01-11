Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna
The Punch  - Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnapped victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna The Nation:
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna Daily Post:
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna
Troops Rescue Six Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna Independent:
Troops Rescue Six Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna Within Nigeria:
Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 'There's need for enhanced security', Peter Obi condemn attack on Ifeanyi Ubah - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 EPL: What Diego Costa said after joining Chelsea’s rival - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 NOVA Merchant Bank’s Funke Okoya appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of Women in Finance Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 24 hours ago
7 NIS hands over Libya bound 13-yr-old-girl to NAPTIP - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Nine Women rescued from a sinking building in Lagos amidst heavy flood - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
9 2023: INEC Delists 1.126m Voters over Invalid Processes •Says cost of elections is FG’s responsibility   •Collection of voters’ cards starts October ending Chuks Okocha in Abuja The Independen - This Day, 5 hours ago
10 Amaechi attracted no project to Rivers as minister — Wike - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info