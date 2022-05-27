Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peter Obi was not attacked in Abuja, hale and hearty — Aide
Nigerian Tribune  - Media aide to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, Comrade Valentine Obienyem, has debunked rumour

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obi hale and hearty, not attacked - Aide The Punch:
Obi hale and hearty, not attacked - Aide
Naija Loaded:
Peter Obi Was Not Attacked In Abuja, Ignore Rumors – Obi’s Media Aide
Tori News:
Rumours That Peter Obi Was Attacked In Abuja Untrue - Valentine Obienyem
Naija Parrot:
Peter Obi Was Not Attacked In Abuja, Ignore Rumors - Obi's Media Aide


   More Picks
1 “Buhari Will Present N19.76trn 2023 Budget In October“ - Speaker, Gbajabiamila - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Court Fixes Monday To Rule On Baba Ijesha’s Post-Conviction Bail Application - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: Peter Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso in online poll - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 Stefflon Don talks about her relationship with Burna Boy and his hit song 'Last Last' after their breakup (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Gov. El-Rufai hails military offensive against terrorists - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
6 Zambian Club Zanaco FC Appoint Amuneke New Head Coach - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
7 Abiodun consoles Ondo Governor, Akeredolu over mother's death - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 R Kelly Found Guilty Of Child P0rnography, Enticing Girls For Sex - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
9 Arrest Sheikh Gumi for alleged romance with bandits,terrorists - Group tells DSS - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Haaland ready for challenge vs ex-club - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info