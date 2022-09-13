Post News
School teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil in Bauchi
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 25-year-old school teacher, Sirajo Ahmed, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old pupil in Alkeri, Bauchi State.
Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ahm
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Teacher nabbed for defiling seven-year-old pupil
News Break:
Police Arrest Teacher For Defiling 7-Year-Old Pupil
Prompt News:
Teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil
Within Nigeria:
Bauchi school teacher arrested for defiling 7-year-old pupil
More Picks
1
Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada -
Legit,
21 hours ago
2
'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy -
Legit,
21 hours ago
3
'There's need for enhanced security', Peter Obi condemn attack on Ifeanyi Ubah -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
EPL: What Diego Costa said after joining Chelsea’s rival -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
NOVA Merchant Bank’s Funke Okoya appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of Women in Finance Nigeria -
Champion Newspapers,
24 hours ago
7
NIS hands over Libya bound 13-yr-old-girl to NAPTIP -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
8
Nine Women rescued from a sinking building in Lagos amidst heavy flood -
Instablog 9ja,
16 hours ago
9
2023: INEC Delists 1.126m Voters over Invalid Processes •Says cost of elections is FG’s responsibility •Collection of voters’ cards starts October ending Chuks Okocha in Abuja The Independen -
This Day,
5 hours ago
10
Amaechi attracted no project to Rivers as minister — Wike -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
