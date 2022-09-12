Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A student of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi has allegedly committed suicide in the Nigeria security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) cell in Kebbi State. According to The Nation report, the student identified as Victor Musa from Zuru ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

