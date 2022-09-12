Poly student commits suicide with razor blade in Kebbi NSCDC cell

|
1
Group Condemns Nigerian Government's Plan To Drag Striking University Lecturers, ASUU Before Industrial Court - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
2
Wizkid becomes first African to headline Rolling Loud music festival in Canada - Legit,
15 hours ago
3
'We've got work to do', Atiku Abubakar condemns attack on Ubah's convoy - Legit,
15 hours ago
4
130 Unclaimed Corpses of Accident Victims Buried in Kogi Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja
No fewer than 130 corpses of the accident victims and others left unclaimed by their families have been buried in Lokoja by - This Day,
19 hours ago
5
'There's need for enhanced security', Peter Obi condemn attack on Ifeanyi Ubah - Legit,
9 hours ago
6
NIS hands over Libya bound 13-yr-old-girl to NAPTIP - News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
7
NOVA Merchant Bank’s Funke Okoya appointed Chairperson, Women’s Empowerment Commission of Women in Finance Nigeria - Champion Newspapers,
18 hours ago
8
Nigeria records spike in monkeypox, Lassa fever cases - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
9
Pictorial: Aviation workers protest in Abuja - The Punch,
15 hours ago
10
Falana asks federal government to withdraw list of REC nominees, says it is constitutionally defective - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago